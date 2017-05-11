Mayor Jim Kenney speaks during a news conference at City Hall in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 16, 2016. (Matt Rourke, Associated Press file)

Philly mayor continues to advocate legal weed, calling for sales at state liquor stores

By The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney says recreational marijuana use should be legal in Pennsylvania and says the best place for it to be sold is state-run liquor stores.

He tells WHYY’s “Radio Times” Pennsylvania has the “perfect system to set up the legal recreational use” of marijuana through its controlled state stores.

He adds it would allow the state to “capture all the income that is going to the underground.”

He says the revenue could be directed at public education.

Pennsylvania has enacted a medical marijuana law but the drug isn’t yet available.
Officials expect the drug to be available to patients by May 2018.

Information from: WHYY-FM, http://www.whyy.org

