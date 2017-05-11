Remembering Bob Marley on the 36th anniversary of his passing

There’s a natural mystic blowing through the air today as the world remembers Bob Marley on the 36th anniversary of his death. The planet has now been without the reggae legend for longer than he jammed on it, but Marley’s legacy of music, love, social justice and spirituality grows stronger every time somebody hits play on “Catch a Fire,” “Exodus” or “Uprising.”

Jamaican Reggae singer Bob Marley performs in front of an audience of 40,000 during a festival concert of Reggae in Paris, France, on July 4, 1980. (Str, The Associated Press)

Jamaican Reggae singer Bob Marley practices his football skills at a soccer field in Paris, France, on May 10, 1977. Marley and friends were due to play in a friendly match against French personalities, but due to bad weather the match was cancelled. (AP Photo)