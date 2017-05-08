Raids for illegal weed grows down sharply in one Colorado county

PUEBLO — After 30 raids for illegal marijuana cultivation in Pueblo County last year, the sheriff’s department says people are getting the message, and deputies have made only one bust this year.

The Pueblo Chieftain reported Sunday deputies arrested a total of 41 people in last year’s raids, mostly from March through May.

This year’s lone raid brought three arrests.

Undersheriff JR Hall says many people didn’t understand the rules last year, but now they do.

On March 30 last year, deputies seized more than 1,900 illegal plants in five homes. Authorities estimated the street value of the plants was $7.5 million.

They say also seized weapons and $250,000 worth of equipment for making hash oil.

Hall says after those raids, the sheriff’s department began getting more tips from the public.