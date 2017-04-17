The Cannabist gets a head start on the industry’s big week with 4/20 Week party

The Cannabist got an early start on the “high holidays” with The Official 4/20 Week Kickoff Party last Friday in the lobby of The Denver Post building.

The private event brought together numerous cannabis business owners to celebrate the boom time of legalized marijuana, and to get ready for the intense week ahead.

During the happening, attendees were introduced to The Cannabist’s new Editor-in-Chief, Alex Pasquariello, in an interview with our previous leader (now contributing editor) Ricardo Baca. There was more in-depth cannabis conversation between Julian Marley, who’s the son of Bob Marley and owner of Juju Royal, and the host of the weekly Cannabist Show talk show, Jake Browne.

Industry guests enjoyed an open bar, on-premises consumption in the Weedstreamer (a private Airstream trailer that can be rented for events) and treats from vendors, and they also got a sneak peek of a new look coming for The Cannabist this fall.

The event was sponsored by Nichols Venture Group, Binske, Emerald Fields, New Frontier and Vapor Slide.

Check out photos from the event and photobooth on Facebook, and if you were there, tag yourself and your biz associates and friends.