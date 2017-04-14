Cannabist Show: He’s a Humboldt legacy; She promos pot products for pets

Featured guests: Allie Greenstone and her French bulldog Pierre from Mary’s Medicinals and Joey Shepp of Humboldt’s Finest.

LOTS TO TALK ABOUT

• Growing up watching your parents fight the war on drugs in California’s legendary Humboldt County.

• Sun-grown marijuana: the Indo versus Endo battle.

• Please don’t dose your pooch indiscriminately — but can pot be safe for pets?

TOP MARIJUANA NEWS

Weed workers in Oregon face car loan and mortgage denials: When Melissa Johnson needed a new car last summer, she bought a used Kia Soul from the dealership in Bend. She drove away with an affordable payment and relatively low interest rate on an auto loan. But a week later, she said, she received a call: “You need to come into the dealership.” Turns out, Johnson said in March, financing was denied because her income comes from her job in customer service at Bloom Well, a retail marijuana shop on Division Street in Bend. The sales staff at the dealership, which declined to comment for this story, tried to find a solution for Johnson. –Report by The Bulletin’s Joseph Ditzler

So how do you get marijuana through TSA when traveling?: Cannabis users had a brief but intense moment of euphoria this week after the Transportation Security Administration seemed to give a green light to air travelers to pack medical marijuana in checked or carry-on luggage. But the TSA’s apparent new acceptance of THC – which appeared on its website – went up in smoke almost as fast as news of the supposed change zipped through social media. In 24 hours or so, the TSA’s website went from green to red. So what’s a traveler to do? –Report by The Washington Post’s Fredrick Kunkle

Maine shops offer free weed ‘gifts’ while waiting for state to work out sales: A Biddeford business owner hoping to start selling pot next year is giving his products away for free for now. The Portland Press Herald reports that Jack Sargent of the Biddeford-based Cannabis Shack is accepting donations for shipping and handling while waiting for the state to issue retail licenses. It’s legal to accept free gifts of pot and some say the limbo before the opening of retail stores is pushing otherwise law-abiding citizens into an underground market. Some states have cracked down on such practices. –Report by The Associated Press

QUICK HIT

New federal bill would reschedule marijuana as Schedule III: The latest marijuana-centric bill before Congress would place cannabis as a Schedule III substance, a classification shared by Tylenol with codeine, ketamine and dronabinol. Two Florida congressmen, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz and Democratic Rep. Darren Soto, introduced legislation Thursday that would transfer marijuana to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act from its current standing as a Schedule I substance, the strictest of the classifications. Having marijuana on a lower rung would uphold the rights of states that have legalized the medical use of cannabis, allow for banking activities and create a clearer path for research, Gaetz said in an interview with The Cannabist. —Report by Alicia Wallace

POT QUIZ

Test your current-events knowledge about Canadian holidays, a new attempt at rescheduling marijuana, The Jersey Shore and more.