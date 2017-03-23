Florida Senate starts work to set regs for medical marijuana in Amendment 2 era

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The chair of the Florida Senate’s Health Policy Committee says they’re at least two weeks away from voting on a medical marijuana bill.

The committee held a workshop on Wednesday as it began to consider five bills to implement Amendment 2. Sen. Dana Young, a Tampa Republican, says there isn’t a consensus on a framework for what might come out of the committee.

Amendment 2 was approved by 71 percent of voters last November. It took effect on Jan. 3 and allows higher-strength marijuana to be used for a wider list of medical ailments.

The Legislature and Department of Health have until July to revise current rules and must implement them by October. The Legislature’s 60-day session ends on May 5.