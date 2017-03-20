Colorado countdown to 4/20: Your guide to what’s happening when

We’re just a few short weeks away from 4/20, a.k.a. the stoner’s rite of spring.

Here in Colorado, 4/20 has been a big deal since well before the state legalized adult-use cannabis three years ago. And given that this year’s 4/20 happens on a Thursday — two days after the federal income tax deadline and two days ahead of Earth Day — there should be all sorts of reasons to celebrate.

Trivia time: “420” reportedly became slang for cannabis-related activities decades ago, when a group of high school students in California used the term to describe their regular meet-up time after classes: 4:20 p.m., when they relaxed following what was presumably a hard day of academia.

Here’s a calendar of events currently scheduled to take place in and around the 4/20 festivities. We’ll be updating this list all the way up to the big day.

Got an event you’d like us to add? Send the details, including the name of the event, date, time, address, cost and a website or public phone contact to: cannabist@denverpost.com

April 9: GoPuff Presents The Fourth Annual Denver Stoner Awards

A Cannabis and Comedy Extravaganza

7:00 p.m.

$20 online/$25 at the door. You must be 21 years of age to attend.

The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Click here for more info.



April 14: High Holiday (420) Kickoff #SensiNight

Hosted by Sensi Mag, entertainment and cannabis networking

8:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

RSVP for Free tickets

City Hall, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Click here for more info.



April 19: 420 Eve on the Rocks

Scheduled to perform: Method Man & Redman, Flatbush ZOMBiES

with Curren$y, $uicideBoy$, Futuristic, RDGLDGRN, Afroman, ProbCause

Doors open at 4:00 p.m., General admission tickets $45.00 online, $50.00 at the door

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway Morrison

Click here for more info or call 888.929.7849.



April 20: Denver 420 Rally – Civic Center Park

Grammy award-winning rapper 2 Chainz scheduled to headline.

A free event that bills itself as the world’s first and largest 420 marijuana rally and cultural festival returns to Civic Center Park, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Click here for more info.



April 20: 420 HEAD RUSH

Music, Arts and Culture Festival

2:00 p.m – 2:00 a.m. $10-$20

Lincoln Station Bar, 776 Lincoln St., Denver

Click here for more info.



April 20: LITTY LIT 420 Celebration

4:20 p.m. – 11:59 p.m., Tickets: $10

An entire day of fun and festivities.

Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club

2508 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs

Click here for more info.



April 20: 420 On The Block

A multi-venue event featuring music, art, comedy, speakers and other festivities.

4:20 p.m. – 2:00 a.m., Tickets: March Price: $33 (limited number available)

April Price: $42, Day of Show: $50

Multiple Locations, Denver

Click here for more info.



April 20: Denver 420 After Party

Sponsored by Club 64, 1 Blunt Radio and 710 Radio

6:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m., Tickets: $10 – $100

Spectra Art Space, 1836 South Broadway, Denver

Click here for more info.



April 20: The Expendables – 4/20 Celebration

Also scheduled to perform: RDGLDGRN, Tribal Theory

Doors 7:00 PM / Show 8:00 PM, Tickets: $20 – $65

Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder

Click here for more info.



April 20: DeadPhish Orchestra with Dead Floyd

Doors: 8:00 p.m./Show: 9:00 p.m. 21 and over.

Tickets: $10 – $30

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th Street , Denver

Click here for more info.



April 20: Gucci Mane

Doors open: 7:00/Show: 8:00 p.m.Ages 16 and over

Tickets: $65 online, $75 door

Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax, Denver

Click here for more info or call (303) 832-1874



April 20 to April 23: 420 Weekend At Studio420

Stoner activities, raffles and giveaways. Ages 21+ only.

Noon to Midnight, $20 per day per person, all day access.

Daily VIP $100 per person.

Studio420, 3995 S. Broadway, Englewood

Click here for more info.



April 23: Snoop Dogg / Wiz Khalifa with special guest Cypress Hill and Berner

Doors open: 6:30 p.m./Show: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $64.95 online, $70 Door

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

Click here for more info.

