Montana lawmakers consider taxing medical marijuana

HELENA, Mont. — Montana lawmakers are considering a 6 percent sales tax on medical marijuana.

But opponents told the House Taxation Committee that the tax would be a hardship on many of the nearly 12,000 registered medical marijuana users in Montana.

The tax could raise about $1.1 million a year, with the bulk going to the state’s general fund. Some money would be used for an armored car and security guard to collect the taxes directly from dispensaries.

Last fall, voters again approved a measure legalizing medicinal marijuana — after an earlier voter-approved law was gutted by lawmakers and was mired in legal limbo.

The sales tax is one of two marijuana-related revenue measures still wending their way through the legislature. The other proposal would place a 2 percent levy on marijuana producers.