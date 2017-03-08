New Hampshire bill decriminalizing marijuana easily clears House

By an overwhelming margin, the New Hampshire House has passed a bill decriminalizing marijuana possession.

In a 318-36 vote Wednesday, the House approved HB640, sponsored by Rep. Renny Cushing, D-Hampton, and 10 bipartisan co-sponsors.

According to advocacy group Marijuana Policy Project, the bill would reduce the penalty for possession of one ounce or less of marijuana to a civil violation punishable by a fine of $100 for a first offense, with greater fines for subsequent offenses. Currently, possession is a criminal misdemeanor, which carries a penalty of up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000.

The bill now moves on to the state Senate, where decriminalization bills have been voted down in past sessions. The Associated Press previously reported that supporters are more optimistic this year, partly because at a House hearing in early February, no members of law enforcement spoke against the bill, a departure from previous years. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has also said he favors decriminalization.

“Most representatives agree it is time to stop wasting limited public resources on arrests for simple marijuana possession,” Matt Simon, the New England political director for MPP, said in a statement. “We hope their colleagues in the Senate will agree that our tax dollars and law enforcement officials’ time would be better spent addressing serious crimes.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.