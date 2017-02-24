Cannabist Show: He makes infused soda; He’ll help clean your bong

Featured guests: Sprig co-founder Michael Lewis and Resolution ResCaps innovator Dakota Wesley.

LOTS TO TALK ABOUT

• Millennials in marijuana.

• With a cannabis cocktail, a splash of soda can be enough.

• The future of intrastate cannabis exchange.

TOP MARIJUANA NEWS

Houston area decriminalizes possession of ‘small’ amounts of weed: The district attorney in the most populous Texas county has announced a new program in which law enforcement agencies will not arrest individuals caught with four ounces or less of marijuana. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced in Houston on Thursday that her office will offer those possessing misdemeanor amounts of marijuana an opportunity to participate in the program starting March 1. Individuals won’t be jailed or have to appear in court, but they will have 90 days to complete a four-hour decision-making class. Those completing the program won’t face charges. –Report by The Associated Press

Would you like weed with that? Drive-through marijuana shop opening in Colorado: The western Colorado town of Parachute is getting a drive-through marijuana shop, believed to be the first in the state. The Parachute Board of Trustees approved a business license for Tumbleweed Express last week, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent reported Saturday. “As far as I can tell, we are not aware of this business model ever coming up before,” said Robert Goulding, spokesman for the state Marijuana Enforcement Division. The business is expected to open in March in a former car wash. –Report by The Post Independent’s Alex Zorn

Weed delivered to your front door could be reality under new Colorado bill: Pizza, prescriptions, Prime … pot? A bill introduced this week in the Colorado Senate would open the door for home-delivered recreational and medical marijuana in the state. Senate Bill 192 would allow for medical marijuana dispensaries and recreational pot shops to apply for a license to deliver marijuana products to the private residences of Colorado adults or qualifying medical marijuana patients. The legislation is modeled after Oregon’s newly launched marijuana home delivery regulations, said Rep. Jonathan Singer, D-Longmont, who co-sponsored the bill with Sen. Tim Neville, R-Littleton, and Rep. Jovan Melton, D-Aurora. “This hopefully solves some of the problems as it relates to people concerned about marijuana DUIs or sick patients who don’t have access to dispensaries,” Singer told The Cannabist in a phone interview Friday. –Report by The Cannabist’s Alicia Wallace and Aleta Labak

QUICK HIT



Report: America’s marijuana industry headed for $24 billion by 2025: The latest gaze into the crystal ball puts the U.S. marijuana industry north of $24 billion by 2025. New Frontier Data, a cannabis market research and analytics firm, gave The Cannabist a first look at its 2017 annual report, which aims to track the long-term potential for the industry. The report acknowledges external factors such as federal rescheduling or a full-scale crackdown could shake up the near-term. By mapping out state-by-state sales to $24.5 billion in 2025 and projecting that cannabis industry employment could top 255,000 jobs within three years, New Frontier hopes to show that cannabis is not “just a flash in the pan,” said John Kagia, the firm’s executive vice president of industry analytics. “It’s very hard to look at both the numbers and associated economic dynamics and envision that this genie could be put back in the bottle,” he said. –Report by The Cannabist’s Alicia Wallace

POT QUIZ

Test your current-events knowledge about a cannabis cousin in livestock feed, Vermont’s medical marijuana program, Oregon’s new delivery rules and more.

