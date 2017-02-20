You will soon be able to buy weed at a drive-through shop in the Colorado town of Parachute -- if you are over 21. (Alex Zorn / Post Independent)

Would you like weed with that? Drive-through marijuana shop opening in Colorado

The store cannot allow anyone younger than 21 on the premises, even in the back seat of a car

  • Pin It on Pinterest
  • Submit to Reddit
  • Print
Published: • Updated:

By Alex Zorn, The Post Independent

PARACHUTE, Colo. — The western Colorado town of Parachute is getting a drive-through marijuana shop, believed to be the first in the state.
The Parachute Board of Trustees approved a business license for Tumbleweed Express last week, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent reported Saturday.

“As far as I can tell, we are not aware of this business model ever coming up before,” said Robert Goulding, spokesman for the state Marijuana Enforcement Division.

More convenient marijuana options

Home delivery: Weed delivered to your front door could be reality under new Colorado bill

MMJ delivery: This California city council just approved medical marijuana deliveries, multiple grow sites

Drive-thru closed: New Mexico rejects proposal for drive-thru medical pot dispensary

The business is expected to open in March in a former car wash.

Tumbleweed Express also had to get approval from the Marijuana Enforcement Division, which said the store cannot allow anyone younger than 21 on the premises, even in the back seat of a car.

Read more of this story at PostIndependent.com

This story was first published on PostIndependent.com

Topics: , , ,

Related Content