Wisconsin AG Brad Schimel told reporters he thinks a decision about legalizing medical marijuana should rest with the Food and Drug Administration and medical organizations. Pictured: A budtender pours out flower available to medical marijuana patients at Private Organic Therapy, a non-profit co-operative medical marijuana dispensary, in Los Angeles, California, in 2009. (David McNew, Getty Images file)

Wisconsin Attorney General calls marijuana a “gateway drug”

Brad Schimel says doctors and FDA, not politicians, should decide on medical marijuana legalization

Published: • Updated:

By The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel says the medical community should decide whether marijuana is suitable medicine, not state lawmakers.

Democratic legislators have proposed legalizing medical marijuana after Republican state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he’s open to the idea. But the effort faces long odds given opposition from Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Gov. Scott Walker.

Schimel told reporters in St. Paul, Minnesota Monday that he doesn’t think that decision should be made by lawmakers. He says that power should rest with the Food and Drug Administration and medical organizations which haven’t recognized the drug as medicine.

Schimel says marijuana is a gateway drug that can frequently lead to more dangerous drug abuse.

Wisconsin Democrats have also called for a non-binding referendum to measure support for legalization.

