In just the past year, Arkansas, Florida, North Dakota, Ohio, Illinois, New Jersey and Rhode Island have joined the list of states that name PTSD as a qualifying condition for medical marijuana. Pictured: A medical marijuana sign is on display at The Herban Underground in Denver. (Vince Chandler, Denver Post file)

List: U.S. states and territories that allow medical marijuana for PTSD

Published: • Updated:

By , The Cannabist Staff

More than 20 states — plus Washington, D.C., and two U.S. territories — have an allowance for medical marijuana to be used in treating PTSD.

Efforts are underway to add Colorado to that list this year. The state has not amended its list of qualifying conditions since the program was implemented in 2001, and over the years has rejected petitions that sought to include post-traumatic stress disorder — most recently in 2015. The Colorado Board of Health cited a lack of credible scientific evidence.

Colorado lawmakers have introduced a bill in the 2017 legislative session to add PTSD to the state’s list of conditions for which a physician may provide a medical marijuana recommendation. Senate Bill 17 is the latest attempt to add PTSD to the likes of diseases and conditions such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, seizures, severe nausea and severe pain.

In the past year, Arkansas, Florida, North Dakota, Ohio, Illinois, New Jersey and Rhode Island have joined the list.

Here’s a look at where things stand with medical marijuana programs in the United States and territories. This list will be updated as new laws are passed:

PTSD as a qualifying condition for medical marijuana

Jurisdiction Listed condition or physician discretion
Arizona Listed
Arkansas Listed
California Broad discretion by physician
Connecticut Listed
Delaware Listed
Florida Broad discretion by physician
Hawaii Listed
Illinois Broad discretion by physician
Maine Listed
Maryland Listed
Massachusetts Broad discretion by physician
Michigan Listed
Minnesota Listed
Montana Listed
Nevada Listed
New Jersey Listed
New Mexico Listed
North Dakota Listed
Ohio Listed
Oregon Listed
Pennsylvania Listed
Rhode Island Listed
Washington, D.C. Broad discretion by physician
Puerto Rico Broad discretion by physician
Guam Listed

Sources: Marijuana Policy Project and individual states’ medical marijuana laws.

