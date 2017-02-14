List: U.S. states and territories that allow medical marijuana for PTSD

More than 20 states — plus Washington, D.C., and two U.S. territories — have an allowance for medical marijuana to be used in treating PTSD.

Efforts are underway to add Colorado to that list this year. The state has not amended its list of qualifying conditions since the program was implemented in 2001, and over the years has rejected petitions that sought to include post-traumatic stress disorder — most recently in 2015. The Colorado Board of Health cited a lack of credible scientific evidence.

Colorado lawmakers have introduced a bill in the 2017 legislative session to add PTSD to the state’s list of conditions for which a physician may provide a medical marijuana recommendation. Senate Bill 17 is the latest attempt to add PTSD to the likes of diseases and conditions such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, seizures, severe nausea and severe pain.

In the past year, Arkansas, Florida, North Dakota, Ohio, Illinois, New Jersey and Rhode Island have joined the list.

Here’s a look at where things stand with medical marijuana programs in the United States and territories. This list will be updated as new laws are passed:

PTSD as a qualifying condition for medical marijuana

Jurisdiction Listed condition or physician discretion Arizona Listed Arkansas Listed California Broad discretion by physician Connecticut Listed Delaware Listed Florida Broad discretion by physician Hawaii Listed Illinois Broad discretion by physician Maine Listed Maryland Listed Massachusetts Broad discretion by physician Michigan Listed Minnesota Listed Montana Listed Nevada Listed New Jersey Listed New Mexico Listed North Dakota Listed Ohio Listed Oregon Listed Pennsylvania Listed Rhode Island Listed Washington, D.C. Broad discretion by physician Puerto Rico Broad discretion by physician Guam Listed

