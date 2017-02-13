A new bill in New Mexico would increase the maximum number of plants for each grower once the number of registered patients statewide reaches 35,000 (up from the current number of 32,000). Pictured: Cannabis plants grow in the greenhouse in Johnstown, New York in August 2016. (Drew Angerer, Getty Images)

New Mexico Senate approves new medical marijuana conditions and higher plant limits

The bill drops a provision that would have allowed military veterans to qualify as patients without a diagnosis

Published: • Updated:

By The Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico state Senate has approved revisions to the state’s medical marijuana program to cover new medical conditions and eventually raise the cap on production to satisfy demand.

The bill sponsored by Democratic Sen. Cisco McSorley of Albuquerque won Senate approval Monday and now moves to the House of Representatives.

It would add 14 medical conditions that qualify for marijuana treatment, and allow visitors enrolled in other state medical marijuana programs to buy in New Mexico.

The bill would increase the maximum number of plants for each grower once the number of registered patients statewide reaches 35,000. There currently are about 32,000 registered patients, with growers limited to 450 plants each.

Earlier bill provisions were dropped that would have allowed military veterans to qualify as patients without a diagnosis.

