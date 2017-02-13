Mail fail: Alaska pot store raids were prompted by tip from post office

JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska marijuana regulators say a tip from the U.S. Postal Service prompted Thursday’s raids on seven pot retail stores.

The Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office says it was notified by postal employees about leaking packages containing more than 1,000 vials of cannabidiol oil.

The office says its investigators found 20 unmarked vials, constituting a potential health risk in packages that included items for human consumption.

Sara Chambers, the office’s acting director, says the office has the items in its possession.

On Thursday, the office said its enforcement officers seized from stores items containing cannabidiol oil that appeared to be offered for sale in violation of state law.

Officers went to stores in the Anchorage area, Kenai, Houston and Wasilla. Chambers says those were stores the office could access with its available resources.