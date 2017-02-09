All vets would automatically qualify for medical marijuana in New Mexico under new bill

SANTA FE, N.M. — Extensive revisions to New Mexico’s medical marijuana program that would automatically allow all military veterans to qualify as patients are advancing in the state Legislature.
The Senate Judiciary Committee endorsed the proposed legislation on Wednesday despite objections from members to the veterans’ eligibility provisions. The bill’s next stop is the full Senate.
Keeping track of New Mexico medical marijuana news
Is this the next state to legalize marijuana? Some state lawmakers hope so
Growing grows: New Mexico lawmaker wants to nearly double medical marijuana patient limits
Drive-thru closed: New Mexico rejects proposal for drive-thru medical pot dispensary
Time to get real: New Mexico medical marijuana backlog a true health emergency, auditor says
Tripled since 2015: Sales skyrocket for New Mexico’s medical marijuana industry
Other proposed changes to a 2007 law legalizing medical cannabis would add treatable medical conditions including substance abuse disorder. State registry cards for approved patients would require renewal every three years instead of annually.
Senate bill sponsor Cisco McSorley of Albuquerque says the provision for veterans addresses the stigma associated with post-traumatic stress disorder. Republican Senator and former Navy Rear Admiral William Payne called the provision offensive because it paints all military veterans as presumptive marijuana patients.