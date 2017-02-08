Two tons of marijuana was found in lime-shaped packages by Office of Field Operations at the Pharr International Bridge. (Courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Tip to smugglers: The fake-limes-hiding-marijuana trick has been done and failed

Texas customs discovers nearly two tons of marijuana in thousands of fake limes

Published: • Updated:

By The Associated Press

PHARR, Texas — Officers at a South Texas border crossing have seized nearly two tons of marijuana found inside thousands of green lime-shaped bundles hidden in a load of real citrus.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the fake fruit was intercepted in a commercial truckload of key limes at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility.

An agency statement Tuesday said the seizure happened Jan. 30 as the limes faced additional inspection. Officers confiscated nearly 35,000 packages containing marijuana worth almost $790,000.

The case remains under investigation by Homeland Security.

