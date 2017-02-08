Tip to smugglers: The fake-limes-hiding-marijuana trick has been done and failed

PHARR, Texas — Officers at a South Texas border crossing have seized nearly two tons of marijuana found inside thousands of green lime-shaped bundles hidden in a load of real citrus.
More wild weed crime news
Grand theft marijuana: Carjackers in California steal truck hauling half-ton of cannabis
Secret code: At one Burger King, ordering ‘extra crispy fries’ a secret code to buy weed
Won’t work for weed: Court says no to lawyer who traded legal services for pot
Craigslist: Man arrested after trying to trade marijuana for a snowmobile on Craigslist
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the fake fruit was intercepted in a commercial truckload of key limes at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility.
Related: That time 2,500 pounds of weed got disguised as carrots
An agency statement Tuesday said the seizure happened Jan. 30 as the limes faced additional inspection. Officers confiscated nearly 35,000 packages containing marijuana worth almost $790,000.
The case remains under investigation by Homeland Security.