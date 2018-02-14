Jason Walsh works at Full Metal Canning, 1725 Skyway Dr., Tuesday. (Lewis Geyer/ Longmont Times Call)

CBD-infused coffee startup launches canning operation in Longmont

The company specializes in cold brews infused with compounds such as taurine, collagen, even cannabis derivatives cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp seed oil

By Lucas High, Longmont Times Call

Many coffee fanatics likely wish they could chug their joe straight from the tap, but that’s a messy — and potentially skin-scalding — proposition. So, coffee drink manufacturers must devise a way of getting their brew in a package before getting it into your blood stream.

For infused coffee maker Native Jack, which began in a Louisville kitchen, that conveyance is a can. But how does a startup beverage business go about getting their product canned? If you’re Native Jack’s owner Jason Walsh, you set up your own canning operation in Longmont.

Following a split with an outside canner, Walsh launched Full Metal Canning late last year with a pair of goals: The first was to provide himself with a way of getting his product packaged. Second, Walsh said he wanted to give other small beverage operations the same opportunity.

“We want to provide a service to craft beverage (producers who are) looking to can their product but just might not be able to get together the capital” required for packaging, he said.

Walsh — whose company specializes in cold brews infused with compounds such as taurine, collagen, along with cannabis derivatives cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp seed oil — secured investors, bought a roughly $200,000 piece of machinery and set up shop at the Skyway Foods co-production facility on Highway 119.

