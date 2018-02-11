New recreational marijuana dispensary to open in Tabernash, Colorado

A new marijuana dispensary is set to open in Tabernash in the coming months, offering recreational cannabis and a laid-back, easygoing atmosphere.

The new store, Bonfire Cannabis Co., is located off Highway 40 just down the street from IgadI, Grand County’s largest dispensary.

The owner of the store, Dane Casterson, recently purchased two other recreational marijuana dispensaries in Idaho Springs and Central City after selling his Denver-based medical dispensary to partner Nathan Myers. Before entering the retail space, Casterson worked on the cultivation side of the industry.

“The Idaho Springs store was purchased about a month ago, and Central City about a month before that,” said Casterson. “It’s been in progress for a while, and these things take a while to materialize… it’s just a change in tact.

“As I’m seeing the market changing my interests have gone more to the retail side of things. I like to interact with the consumer, so that’s naturally where I’ve ended up and where I’m putting my energy.”

Read the full story at SkyHiNews.com