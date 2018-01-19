Maine MMJ patients, store sue state over inspections of patients’ homes, stores

PORTLAND, Maine — The owners of a medical marijuana shop and two medical marijuana users are suing to stop Maine from implementing new medical marijuana regulations next month.

The lawsuit in U.S. District Court targets a new rule that allows the state to provide same-day inspections of medical marijuana providers and to inspect a user’s home with a day’s notice.

The lawsuit contends such warrantless searches violated the Constitution.

The rules are due to go into effect on Feb. 1.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage and Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Ricker Hamilton are critical of the leeway granted to medical marijuana providers.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday by Justin Olsen and Nancy Shaw of New World Organics in Belfast and two patients, a cancer victim and an injured military veteran.