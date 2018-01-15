49ers linebacker Reuben Foster arrested on marijuana charge in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster is free on bond after his arrest in Alabama on a charge of second-degree possession of marijuana.

The Tuscaloosa News reports the 23-year-old, who just finished his rookie season, was arrested about 9 p.m. Friday.

Tuscaloosa Police, in a news release Saturday, acknowledged officers encountered Foster and “found probable cause to arrest him.” The release did not address whether he was pulled over, why police suspected he had marijuana or how much they say he had.

A statement from the 49ers Friday night said: “The San Francisco 49ers organization is aware of the matter involving Reuben Foster and we are currently gathering all relevant facts.”

The former Alabama linebacker was a first-team All-American for the Crimson Tide in 2016 and won the Butkus Award. He was a first-round pick in last year’s NFL draft.

Foster started all 10 games he played in this season and posted 72 tackles.

He was the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month in November.

___

Information from: The Tuscaloosa News