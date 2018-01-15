Broncos’ Carlos Henderson arrested in Louisiana for marijuana possession

Broncos wide receiver Carlos Henderson was arrested and charged with first offense possession of marijuana in West Monroe, La., on Sunday, according to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. Henderson was a passenger in a GMC Yukon that was stopped for traveling 84 mph in a 60 mph zone on Interstate 20 East, according to the arrest report.

According to the arresting officer, Detective Ray Spoon, the vehicle smelled of marijuana, though Henderson and the driver, Alejandra Aviles-Jimenez, claimed they had not smoked nor did they possess any in the vehicle. A search by officers turned up “multiple pieces of suspected raw marijuana on and around” where Henderson was seated, according to the report, and a water bottle recovered from the floorboard appeared as if it were used to extinguish a marijuana cigar, and “pieces of the cigar and loose marijuana were noted inside the fluid.”

According to officials, Henderson’s tongue contained “a thick green residue,” but he told police he hadn’t eaten any marijuana before he was stopped. Henderson did, however, tell officials that he had smoked marijuana earlier in the day, just not inside the car, according to the report. The driver’s tongue appeared normal and she was released with a speeding ticket. Henderson was arrested and charged with the misdemeanor.

“We are aware of the issue involving Carlos Henderson and are gathering more information,” the Broncos said in a statement issued Sunday night.

