Vermont Gov. Scott confirms he will sign marijuana legalization bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott says he plans to sign a bill that will legalize the recreational use of marijuana, but he hasn’t decided yet if he will do it publicly.

Scott made the comments Thursday, a day after the state Senate gave final approval to a bill that will legalize the possession of up to an ounce of marijuana, two mature plants and four immature plants.

Vermont is now the first state to legalize marijuana through the legislative process, rather than via a citizen referendum.

Scott had vetoed an earlier version of the bill, but his concerns were addressed in the revised legislation that passed Wednesday. It’s unclear when the bill will be ready for his signature.

Scott says there are “a lot of diverse opinions” about the bill.