“Prepared to take all steps necessary”: Politicians react to report that Sessions will rescind Cole memo

Politicians from states where marijuana sales are legal took to Twitter Thursday morning to express their dismay at a report that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will rescind the Cole Memo.

Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner posted a Tweet blasting Sessions’ reported decision.

“This reported action directly contradicts what Attorney General Sessions told me prior to his confirmation,” the Coloradan posted on Twitter. “With no prior notice to Congress, the Justice Department has trampled on the will of the voters in CO and other states. (President Donald Trump) had it right. This must be left up to the states.”

I am prepared to take all steps necessary, including holding DOJ nominees, until the Attorney General lives up to the commitment he made to me prior to his confirmation. — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) January 4, 2018

Nevada Sen. Earl Blumenauer, co-sponsor of the Rohrabacher-Blumenauer amendment that protects medical marijuana states:

There is broad recognition that the War on Drugs is an abject failure. After over $1T spent, the problem is worse than when we started. Its tragic effects felt in every US community & in countries around the globe. It’s past time we change our approach.https://t.co/Ey6Jh5EJwg — Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) January 3, 2018

Nevada Rep. Dina Titus:

I will fight for businesses that are legally operating in states, contributing to tax bases, & creating jobs. We don't need a crackdown. We need to protect states' rights, respect the voice of voters, and pass laws to prevent this from happening again. https://t.co/0XBLrgf0iM — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) January 4, 2018

California Rep. Ted Lieu: