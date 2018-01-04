Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner (Kathryn Scott Osler, Denver Post file)

“Prepared to take all steps necessary”: Politicians react to report that Sessions will rescind Cole memo

Politicians from states where marijuana sales are legal took to Twitter Thursday morning to express their dismay at a report that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will rescind the Cole Memo.

Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner posted a Tweet blasting Sessions’ reported decision.

“This reported action directly contradicts what Attorney General Sessions told me prior to his confirmation,” the Coloradan posted on Twitter. “With no prior notice to Congress, the Justice Department has trampled on the will of the voters in CO and other states. (President Donald Trump) had it right. This must be left up to the states.”

Nevada Sen. Earl Blumenauer, co-sponsor of the Rohrabacher-Blumenauer amendment that protects medical marijuana states:

Nevada Rep. Dina Titus:

California Rep. Ted Lieu:

