California dispensaries licensed to sell recreational marijuana

Published: • Updated:

Cannabist Staff

Where is recreational marijuana now being sold in a California dispensary near you? Los Angeles and San Francisco are still working on licensing, and other cities have banned marijuana stores for now, but check our list for someplace nearby.

This is a list of the cannabis dispensaries licensed by the state of California’s Cannabis Control Board as of January 3, 2017 at noon. Not every location is yet open for business.

Northern California recreational marijuana dispensaries

Aptos

Santa Cruz Naturals

9077 Soquel Dr.

Ben Lomond

Central Coast Wellness Center

7932 Highway 9
Redwood Coast Lifestyles

10090 Highway 9

Berkeley

Patients Care Collective

2590 Telegraph Ave
Berkeley Patients Group, Inc

2366 San Pablo Ave
Cannabis Buyers Club of Berkeley

3033 Shattuck Ave

Boulder Creak

Creekside Wellness

12603 Highway 9

Carmel

BSCB Enterprises

26352 Carmel Rancho Lane

Castroville

Higher Level of Care

10665 Merritt Street

Clearlake

ycniuq inc

14196 Lakeshore Dr

Coatati

Mercy Wellness

7950 Redwood Dr

Del Rey Oaks

Monterey Bay Alternative Medicine

800 Portola Dr

Emeryville

East Bay Therapeutics

3620 San Pablo Ave

Eureka

Ecological Cannabis Organization

306 F Street
The Humboldt County Collective

1670 Myrtle Ave

Hayward

WE Are Hemp

913 East Lewelling Blvd
Garden Of Eden

21227 Foothill Blvd.

Hopland

Emerald Pharms

13771 South Highway 101

Los Gatos

TFA

22990 Highway 17

Mendocino

Love In It Cooperative

10470 Lansing Street

Modesto

The Genezen Project

485 Bitritto Way

Mount Shasta

Mt Shasta Patients Collective

408 S. MT Shasta Blvd
The Green Heart Collective

625 Mount Shasta Blvd.

Oakand

Black Oak Gallery

578 West Grand Ave
Harborside

1840 Embarcadero Blvd
Purple Heart

415 4TH Street

Richmond

Green Remedy

2928 Hilltop Mall Road
Holistic Healing Collective

15501 San Pablo Ave

Rio Vista

Delta Roots Collective

21 Richard Brann Drive Dr

Riverbank

Pacafi Cooperative

2213 Patterson Road

Sacramento

Northstar Holistic Collective

1236 C Street St
River City Phoenix

1508 El Camino Ave
Valley Health Options Collective

1421 Auburn Blvd.
A Therapeutic Alternative

3015 H Street
Migliore

2100 29th Street
Sacramento Community Cannabis Collective

2831 Fruitridge Road
California Naturopathic Agricultural Association #7

8112 Alpine Ave
Horizon Nonprofit Collective

3600 Power Inn Road
All About Wellness

1900 19th Street

Salinas

Emerald Skyway

1610 Moffett St
East Of Eden Cannabis Co.

514 Work Street

San Jose

Caliva

1695 Seventh St
Purple Lotus Patient Center

752 Commercial St.
Airfield Supply Company

1190 Coleman Ave
CA Systematize

210 Phelan Ave
Harborside

1365 N 10TH Street
Theraleaf Relief

1014 Timothy Drive
Canna Culture Collective

3591 Charter Park Dr

Santa Ana

New Generation

3700 Segerstrom Ave
Stpc Enterprises Inc

1320 Edinger Ave
Halladay Healing Group,

2525 Birch St
2015 Halladay Wellness

2110 Yale Street
420 Green Street

3242 Hallday Street
55 OC Collective

2911 Tech Center Drive
Bud and Bloom

1327 St. Gertrude Place
Green Rose Green Leaf Care

1325 Saint Andrew Place
Healthy Healing Holistic Options

1625 St Gertrude Pl
HnHPC

2400 Pullman Street
Monex Place Wellness

730 Dyer Road
Peoples’ First Choice

2721 Grand Ave
SCSA Group

1900 East Warner Ave
SOAR Collective Mutual Benefit Corporation

3122 Halladay Street
The Source Santa Ana

2141 Wright Street
From The Earth

3023 Orange Ave
Therapeutic Hemp

420 Central Ave

Santa Cruz

Northeastern Management Inc

1051 41st AVE
CannaCruz

115 Limekiln Street
KindPeoples

140 Dubois Street
3600 Soquel Ave
Capitola Healing Association

3088 Winkle Ave

Santa Rosa

Alternatives, A Health Collective

1603 Hampton Way

Sebastopol

Solful

785 Gravenstein Ave
SPARC

6771 Sebastopol Ave

Shashta Lake

The Queen of Dragons

5044 Shasta Dam Blvd
530 CANNABIS

1550 Locust Ave
Leave it to Nature

5340 Shasta Dam Blvd.

Soquel

KGMB

TBD
SC Veterans Alliance

2827 Rodeo Gulch Road
Therapeutic Healthcare Collective

5011 Soquel Dr.

Ukiah

Revolution Emporium

3081 North State Street

Woodlake

Valley Pure

132 Valencia Blvd.

Related stories

Southern California recreational marijuana dispensaries

Cathedral City

Atomic Budz

68415 Perez Road
Cathedral City Care Collective North

28201 Date Palm Dr
Cathedral City Releaf

68444 Perez Road
HOTN Cultivation Co.

68945 Vista Chino
Mother Earth’s Farmacy

36633 Cathedral Canyon DR
No Wait Meds

6803 Ramod Road
Omega Group

6803 Ramod Road
P & S Ventures

36380 Bankside Drive
West Coast Cannabis Club

68828 Ramon Road

Desert Hot Springs

Desert’s Finest Patients’ Cooperative

12106 Palm Drive
GreenPearl

64949 Mission Lakes Blvd.

North Palm Springs

Desert Organic Solutions Collective

19486 Newhall Street

Palm Springs

Palm Springs Safe Access

1247 S Gene Autry Trail

San Diego

A Green Alternative Cooperative

2335 Roll Drive
Balboa Avenue Cooperative

8863 Balboa Ave
ECSD Management

3455 Camino Del Rio S
Harbor Collective

2405 Harbor DR
Mankind Cooperative

7128 Miramar Road
MMOF San Diego Retail

5125 Convoy Street
Point Loma Patients Consumer Cooperative Corporation

3452 Hancock
Southwest Patient Group

658 San Ysidro Blvd
THCSD

3703 Camino Del Rio Street

West Hollywood

Farmacy Collective

8208 Santa Monica Blvd
Green Cross Society of Southern California

7828 Santa Monica Blvd
Los Angeles Patients and Caregivers Group

7213 Santa Monica Blvd.
Let us know in the comments if you think we’re missing a store.

Topics: , ,

Related Content