California dispensaries licensed to sell recreational marijuana

Where is recreational marijuana now being sold in a California dispensary near you? Los Angeles and San Francisco are still working on licensing, and other cities have banned marijuana stores for now, but check our list for someplace nearby.
This is a list of the cannabis dispensaries licensed by the state of California’s Cannabis Control Board as of January 3, 2017 at noon. Not every location is yet open for business.
Northern California recreational marijuana dispensaries
Aptos
- Santa Cruz Naturals
- 9077 Soquel Dr.
Ben Lomond
- Central Coast Wellness Center
- 7932 Highway 9
- Redwood Coast Lifestyles
- 10090 Highway 9
- Patients Care Collective
- 2590 Telegraph Ave
- Berkeley Patients Group, Inc
- 2366 San Pablo Ave
- Cannabis Buyers Club of Berkeley
- 3033 Shattuck Ave
- Creekside Wellness
- 12603 Highway 9
- BSCB Enterprises
- 26352 Carmel Rancho Lane
- Higher Level of Care
- 10665 Merritt Street
- ycniuq inc
- 14196 Lakeshore Dr
- Mercy Wellness
- 7950 Redwood Dr
- Monterey Bay Alternative Medicine
- 800 Portola Dr
- East Bay Therapeutics
- 3620 San Pablo Ave
- Ecological Cannabis Organization
- 306 F Street
- The Humboldt County Collective
- 1670 Myrtle Ave
- WE Are Hemp
- 913 East Lewelling Blvd
- Garden Of Eden
- 21227 Foothill Blvd.
- Emerald Pharms
- 13771 South Highway 101
- TFA
- 22990 Highway 17
- Love In It Cooperative
- 10470 Lansing Street
- The Genezen Project
- 485 Bitritto Way
- Mt Shasta Patients Collective
- 408 S. MT Shasta Blvd
- The Green Heart Collective
- 625 Mount Shasta Blvd.
- Black Oak Gallery
- 578 West Grand Ave
- Harborside
- 1840 Embarcadero Blvd
- Purple Heart
- 415 4TH Street
- Green Remedy
- 2928 Hilltop Mall Road
- Holistic Healing Collective
- 15501 San Pablo Ave
- Delta Roots Collective
- 21 Richard Brann Drive Dr
- Pacafi Cooperative
- 2213 Patterson Road
- Northstar Holistic Collective
- 1236 C Street St
- River City Phoenix
- 1508 El Camino Ave
- Valley Health Options Collective
- 1421 Auburn Blvd.
- A Therapeutic Alternative
- 3015 H Street
- Migliore
- 2100 29th Street
- Sacramento Community Cannabis Collective
- 2831 Fruitridge Road
- California Naturopathic Agricultural Association #7
- 8112 Alpine Ave
- Horizon Nonprofit Collective
- 3600 Power Inn Road
- All About Wellness
- 1900 19th Street
- Emerald Skyway
- 1610 Moffett St
- East Of Eden Cannabis Co.
- 514 Work Street
- Caliva
- 1695 Seventh St
- Purple Lotus Patient Center
- 752 Commercial St.
- Airfield Supply Company
- 1190 Coleman Ave
- CA Systematize
- 210 Phelan Ave
- Harborside
- 1365 N 10TH Street
- Theraleaf Relief
- 1014 Timothy Drive
- Canna Culture Collective
- 3591 Charter Park Dr
- New Generation
- 3700 Segerstrom Ave
- Stpc Enterprises Inc
- 1320 Edinger Ave
- Halladay Healing Group,
- 2525 Birch St
- 2015 Halladay Wellness
- 2110 Yale Street
- 420 Green Street
- 3242 Hallday Street
- 55 OC Collective
- 2911 Tech Center Drive
- Bud and Bloom
- 1327 St. Gertrude Place
- Green Rose Green Leaf Care
- 1325 Saint Andrew Place
- Healthy Healing Holistic Options
- 1625 St Gertrude Pl
- HnHPC
- 2400 Pullman Street
- Monex Place Wellness
- 730 Dyer Road
- Peoples’ First Choice
- 2721 Grand Ave
- SCSA Group
- 1900 East Warner Ave
- SOAR Collective Mutual Benefit Corporation
- 3122 Halladay Street
- The Source Santa Ana
- 2141 Wright Street
- From The Earth
- 3023 Orange Ave
- Therapeutic Hemp
- 420 Central Ave
- Northeastern Management Inc
- 1051 41st AVE
- CannaCruz
- 115 Limekiln Street
- KindPeoples
- 140 Dubois Street
- 3600 Soquel Ave
- Capitola Healing Association
- 3088 Winkle Ave
- Alternatives, A Health Collective
- 1603 Hampton Way
- Solful
- 785 Gravenstein Ave
- SPARC
- 6771 Sebastopol Ave
- The Queen of Dragons
- 5044 Shasta Dam Blvd
- 530 CANNABIS
- 1550 Locust Ave
- Leave it to Nature
- 5340 Shasta Dam Blvd.
- KGMB
- TBD
- SC Veterans Alliance
- 2827 Rodeo Gulch Road
- Therapeutic Healthcare Collective
- 5011 Soquel Dr.
- Revolution Emporium
- 3081 North State Street
- Valley Pure
- 132 Valencia Blvd.
- Atomic Budz
- 68415 Perez Road
- Cathedral City Care Collective North
- 28201 Date Palm Dr
- Cathedral City Releaf
- 68444 Perez Road
- HOTN Cultivation Co.
- 68945 Vista Chino
- Mother Earth’s Farmacy
- 36633 Cathedral Canyon DR
- No Wait Meds
- 6803 Ramod Road
- Omega Group
- 6803 Ramod Road
- P & S Ventures
- 36380 Bankside Drive
- West Coast Cannabis Club
- 68828 Ramon Road
- Desert’s Finest Patients’ Cooperative
- 12106 Palm Drive
- GreenPearl
- 64949 Mission Lakes Blvd.
- Desert Organic Solutions Collective
- 19486 Newhall Street
- Palm Springs Safe Access
- 1247 S Gene Autry Trail
- A Green Alternative Cooperative
- 2335 Roll Drive
- Balboa Avenue Cooperative
- 8863 Balboa Ave
- ECSD Management
- 3455 Camino Del Rio S
- Harbor Collective
- 2405 Harbor DR
- Mankind Cooperative
- 7128 Miramar Road
- MMOF San Diego Retail
- 5125 Convoy Street
- Point Loma Patients Consumer Cooperative Corporation
- 3452 Hancock
- Southwest Patient Group
- 658 San Ysidro Blvd
- THCSD
- 3703 Camino Del Rio Street
- Farmacy Collective
- 8208 Santa Monica Blvd
- Green Cross Society of Southern California
- 7828 Santa Monica Blvd
- Los Angeles Patients and Caregivers Group
- 7213 Santa Monica Blvd.
Berkeley
Boulder Creak
Carmel
Castroville
Clearlake
Coatati
Del Rey Oaks
Emeryville
Eureka
Hayward
Hopland
Los Gatos
Mendocino
Modesto
Mount Shasta
Oakand
Richmond
Rio Vista
Riverbank
Sacramento
Salinas
San Jose
Santa Ana
Santa Cruz
Santa Rosa
Sebastopol
Shashta Lake
Soquel
Ukiah
Woodlake
Southern California recreational marijuana dispensaries
Cathedral City
Desert Hot Springs
North Palm Springs
Palm Springs
San Diego
West Hollywood
