California dispensaries licensed to sell recreational marijuana

Where is recreational marijuana now being sold in a California dispensary near you? Los Angeles and San Francisco are still working on licensing, and other cities have banned marijuana stores for now, but check our list for someplace nearby.

This is a list of the cannabis dispensaries licensed by the state of California’s Cannabis Control Board as of January 3, 2017 at noon. Not every location is yet open for business.

Northern California recreational marijuana dispensaries

Aptos

Santa Cruz Naturals 9077 Soquel Dr.

Ben Lomond