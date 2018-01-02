Indiana lawmaker files bill to legalize CBD oil

INDIANAPOLIS — A state senator has filed a bill that would officially legalize the sale and possession of cannabis oil in Indiana.

Republican Sen. Jim Tomes of Wadesville filed the bill last week with the goal of making the product readily available throughout the state, WTHR reported.

“When we’re done, CBD will be as easy to obtain as baby aspirins,” he said.

The proposed legislation clarifies that CBD oil is not included under the term “controlled substance” in Indiana, making the products legal.

The bill comes six months after an investigation by the TV station revealed that Indiana State Excise Police confiscated CBD products from dozens of stores statewide and cited them for marijuana possession without the knowledge of the governor’s office, the attorney general or state police.

The oil comes from cannabis plants and doesn’t contain THC, which is what causes the “high” that marijuana gives. Tomes said his constituents have told him the oil has improved their medical conditions and reduced their pain without the serious side effects often seen with prescription painkillers.

“These are families that have the horror and the anguish of dealing with medical conditions and, if that’s not bad enough, now we’re in a turmoil of what’s going to be legal and what’s not,” Tomes said. “I want this bill to just cut to the chase, just get rid of all of this unknown and just make this product legal for them.”

