Man arrested when he shows up to claim 112-pound marijuana shipment

WAREHAM, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts have arrested a Rhode Island man they say showed up at a shipping company in a brand-new pickup truck he had paid cash for to claim two crates that contained 112 pounds of marijuana.

Wareham police say they were tipped off by employees of Cape Cod Express, who were suspicious of the two wooden crates.

When 40-year-old Michael Chen, of Providence, Rhode Island, showed up at the facility on Wednesday to claim them, he was confronted by police and consented to a search of the crates.

Police say they contained 112 pounds of pot combined.

Chen was charged with trafficking in marijuana over 100 pounds. Police also seized his 2017 pickup.

He was freed on $7,500 bail. It was not clear if he had a lawyer.