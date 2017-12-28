Sweet Leaf employee Christmas bonuses disappear from bank accounts after police raid

DENVER — It’s a growing industry in a booming Colorado economy, but out of work employees at Sweet Leaf marijuana centers say they’re having a tough time finding other jobs because of a recent raid by Denver Police.

DPD raided eight Sweet Leaf locations on December 14, after a sting operation found a dozen sales people allegedly selling marijuana to customers in amounts larger than allowed by law.

The shops remain shuttered, with an estimated 300 people out of work.

One out of work employee, who asked not to be identified, said, “There’s been no communication with upper management.”

Not only did she lose her job, she lost a Christmas bonus that had already been placed in her account. “Our Christmas bonuses were taken out of our accounts after everything else happened,” she said. “I don’t know if Sweet Leaf was behind that, or the government.”

Read more of this story at TheDenverChannel.com