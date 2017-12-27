Colorado town that put confidential info of marijuana biz applicants online still working on solution

Longmont, Colo., officials are still in the process of ensuring that confidential information is removed before re-posting the applications from 13 businesses proposing to open retail marijuana shops inside city limits.

Assistant City Manager Shawn Lewis said Tuesday that the redacted applications — with information legally permitted to be kept confidential blacked out — are not expected to be back online until sometime after Jan. 1.

Longmont initially posted versions of the applications that had been redacted by the applicants themselves on Dec. 7, but took them down the following day after learning some still contained information deemed confidential.

City officials are now removing certain financial information about the applicants, and their security plans for the facilities they’re seeking to locate in Longmont, Lewis said.

Related: Owner of Alaska business that had $150K worth of marijuana stolen wonders if online plans were a factor

He said the city staff also is making sure that the public online application materials do not reveal other information that can be kept confidential under the Colorado Open Records Act, such as the applicants’ Social Security numbers.

Officials are going through each page of each application — with some exceeding 500 pages — to make sure Longmont does not post any legally confidential parts of the applications when they’re put back online.

Read more of this story at TimesCall.com