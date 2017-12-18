In this Dec. 16, 2017 photo, a 100-foot long joint created by Beantown Greentown, a Boston-based cannabis club, is revealed at the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass. They perfected a secret rolling technique using 1,000 grams of their own pot trimmings. (Chris Christo, Boston Herald via AP)

Massachusetts marijuana club rolls 100-foot-long mega-spliff

WORCESTER, Mass. — Massachusetts marijuana aficionados have rolled a 100-foot-long (30.48-meter) joint.

In this Dec. 16, 2017 photo, attendees at the Harvest Cup Cannabis Competition Trade Show and Expo take photos of a 100-foot joint at the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass. (Christine Hochkeppel, Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP)

The effort was led by Boston-based cannabis club and advocacy group Beantown Greentown during an exhibition of pro-marijuana vendors and supporters at the DCU Center in Worcester on Saturday.

They perfected a secret rolling technique using 1,000 grams (35.27 ounces) of their own pot trimmings.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that people crowded around to take selfies when the final product was displayed Saturday. Thousands of people attended the exhibition.

The newspaper says 55-year-old Denise Fournier, of Gardner, Massachusetts, asked the question on everybody’s mind: “When are you going to light it up?”

Massachusetts last year voted to legalize the possession and consumption of marijuana. A Cannabis Control Commission is writing regulations to govern the sale of cannabis.

