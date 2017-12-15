Peanut Butter Quick Bread: Simple is so, so good

Quick breads are a great thing for a cannabis cook. So easy, so tasty and you probably already have the ingredients to make one right now.

Do you have some cannabutter at the ready? I hope so. But if you need to make some, check out the simple steps here.

This peanut butter bread is rich and moist and has the most wonderful peanutty flavor. I was given a case of my favorite peanut butter (Bliss Nut Butter) and I am going wild medicating everything peanut butter, from soup to peanut butter ice cream.

This PB bread toasts well and also can be griddled in a non-stick pan and served with a scoop of ice cream on top.

I like to use chunky peanut butter but it is your call. I like the texture better with the chopped peanuts.

The strain that I used to make this butter is Chem Dawg. This crazy-potent hybrid has a strong smell and taste, and it is a long-lasting, upbeat high. This particular strain tested at 23 percent THC, and it was a very intense and cerebral high.

I used the cannabutter to also make a simple sautéed chicken dish with lemon and capers, as well as a sweet potato soup because I am testing other winter recipes. I recommend trying out the soup, which I shared with The Cannabist — it turned out great.

Peanut Butter Canna Quick Bread

Makes 8-10 slices

Ingredients

2 cups all purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

¼ tsp. salt

4 tablespoons cannabutter, softened

½ cup sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

1 cup chunky peanut butter

1 large egg

2 tsp. vanilla

1 cup milk

Instructions

Heat oven to 340 degrees.

1. Butter a 9 x 5 x 3 inch loaf pan and set it aside.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

3. In a mixing bowl, beat the cannabutter and sugars on low speed until fluffy. Beat in the peanut butter then add the egg and vanilla, scraping down sides of bowl.

4. Add flour mixture and beat until just combined. The batter will be very thick. Add the milk and beat on low until batter is smooth.

5. Add batter to the prepared loaf pan and spread evenly. Bake for 50 minutes or until the center springs back when pressed with your finger.

6. Cool in pan for 15 minutes, remove and place on a cooling rack to cool completely.

Related: More holiday recipes