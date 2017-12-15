Two guys in Missouri try to mail 23 pounds of weed via FedEx

A FedEx package packed with 23 pounds of marijuana led to the arrest of two Columbia, Missouri men Monday at their home.

Upon discovering 23 separate vacuum-sealed plastic bags of marijuana in the package, Columbia police obtained a narcotics-related search warrant for the package’s intended address in west Columbia. Police would not say how they learned of the drug’s presence in the package.

A home search yielded another 53 pounds of marijuana, packed in a similar way. Police arrested Roeun Rey, 35, and Bunrong Rey, 34, between 3 and 4 p.m., according to a news release. They were charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, both felonies.

Police also discovered $20,000 in a plastic bag, as well as packing material and a Ziploc vacuum sealer. The news release stated the package was addressed to “Wrong.”

Information from Columbia Missourian