(Steve Helber, Associated Press)

Two guys in Missouri try to mail 23 pounds of weed via FedEx

Police arrested the pair when they found another 53 pounds of marijuana at the delivery address

Published: • Updated:

By Cameron Flatt, Associated Press

A FedEx package packed with 23 pounds of marijuana led to the arrest of two Columbia, Missouri men Monday at their home.

Upon discovering 23 separate vacuum-sealed plastic bags of marijuana in the package, Columbia police obtained a narcotics-related search warrant for the package’s intended address in west Columbia. Police would not say how they learned of the drug’s presence in the package.

A home search yielded another 53 pounds of marijuana, packed in a similar way. Police arrested Roeun Rey, 35, and Bunrong Rey, 34, between 3 and 4 p.m., according to a news release. They were charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, both felonies.

Related stories

Police also discovered $20,000 in a plastic bag, as well as packing material and a Ziploc vacuum sealer. The news release stated the package was addressed to “Wrong.”

Information from Columbia Missourian

Topics: ,

Related Content