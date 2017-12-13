Man, nephew plead guilty in conspiracy tied to marijuana dispensary

DETROIT — Two of three family members who prosecutors say conspired to bribe suburban Detroit officials to persuade them to allow a medical marijuana dispensary have pleaded guilty in the case.

Fifty-two-year-old Ali Baydoun of Dearborn Heights entered his plea Tuesday in federal court to a bribery conspiracy charge.

Prosecutors say Ali Baydoun, his brother Mike Baydoun and nephew Jalal Baydoun conspired to bribe the mayor, police chief and three City Council members in Garden City. Jalal Baydoun pleaded guilty in November and Mike Baydoun is awaiting trial.

Federal authorities say they were willing to pay $150,000 if they could get a permit for a dispensary approved by City Council. Prosecutors say Ali Baydoun in December 2016 handed an envelope containing $15,000 to an official who was working undercover.