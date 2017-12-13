World Health Organization: Initial review of CBD doesn’t warrant scheduling

CBD, for now, should not be subject to international drug scheduling, a World Health Organization committee determined in an initial review of the cannabis compound.

WHO’s Expert Committee on Drug Dependence on Wednesday released findings and scheduling recommendations for more than a dozen substances reviewed at its annual meeting in early November. As part of those findings, the WHO committee announced plans to undertake a fuller review of cannabidiol in 2018:

“There is increased interest from Member States in the use of cannabis for medical indications including for palliative care. Responding to that interest and increase in use, WHO has in recent years gathered more robust scientific evidence on therapeutic use and side effects of cannabis and cannabis components. To that end, the ECDD did an initial review of a cannabis compound called cannabidiol (CBD). Recent evidence from animal and human studies shows that its use could have some therapeutic value for seizures due to epilepsy and related conditions. Current evidence also shows that cannabidiol is not likely to be abused or create dependence as for other cannabinoids (such as Tetra Hydro Cannabinol (THC), for instance). The ECDD therefore concluded that current information does not justify scheduling of cannabidiol and postponed a fuller review of cannabidiol preparations to May 2018, when the committee will undertake a comprehensive review of cannabis and cannabis related substances.”

The initial official guidance falls in line with expert recommendations published prior to the ECDD’s Nov. 6-10 meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

ECDD’s plans for a deeper review of CBD in May will coincide with a previously scheduled evaluation of the cannabis plant and its components.

ECDD Secretariat Dilkushi Poovendran told The Cannabist via email that the 40th ECDD meeting’s “Special Session on Cannabis” will include pre-reviews of the following substances:

Cannabis plant and cannabis resin

Extracts and tinctures of cannabis

Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

Isomers of THC

The 40th ECDD meeting is scheduled for May 2018.

This story is developing and will be updated.

