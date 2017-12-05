Michigan marijuana “kingpin” gets 13 years in federal prison

BRUCE CROSSING, Mich. — A man described as the “kingpin” behind a marijuana operation in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has been sentenced to nearly 13 years in federal prison.

The government says Spencer Ward and his associates sold marijuana worth $475,000. More than 40 people assisted him at his farm in Bruce Crossing or at stores. Ward’s operation in Ontonagon, Marquette and Iron counties was described as very sophisticated.

He’s lost his 80-acre farm as part of the criminal case.

The government says Ward tried to shield his activities under Michigan’s medical marijuana law but “was not even close” to complying with the state program.