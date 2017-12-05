Can cannabis help with weight management?

If you’ve heard rumors about “skinny pot” or “the marijuana diet,” you may be wondering if weed can help in personal weight management or dieting. Cannabis has long been associated with stimulating the appetite, but as we learn more about the many compounds marijuana plants produce (like tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV) – a cannabinoid known to curb hunger), we’re discovering just how diverse the effects these compounds have on our bodies actually are.

To help you better understand how cannabis (and THCV in particular) can help us meet our dietary goals, here we talk about how weed can help us in our personal weight management regiments. Just remember that marijuana affects each person differently, so you’ll have to cater how you use weed to manage your weight depending on your reaction to cannabis products.

THCV has been shown to suppress hunger, though it doesn’t diminish it completely. This means that cannabis strains with high levels of the compound are helpful for people trying to cut down on their meal sizes and snacking, but people who need to gain weight or suffer from an eating disorder should avoid these varieties.

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) has been shown to have a stimulating effect on our appetite, making weed with high concentrations of the compound great for people trying to maintain or gain weight.

THCV has an energizing effect on most consumers, which makes weed strains with high levels of the compound good choices for use during the day or before an exercise session.

