Here’s a new cross-border weed smuggling strategy: ziplining

DOUGLAS, Ariz. — Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona arrested a man and seized 10 bundles of marijuana after a cross-border zip line smuggling attempt.

Agents using surveillance technology detected a person a few feet from the international border attempting to conceal himself in a vacant lot Wednesday morning in Douglas.

Other agents patrolling the area responded and found the marijuana bundles and an 18-year-old Douglas man.

They also discovered a zip line affixed to a tall building across the Mexico border in Agua Prieta, Sonora.

Agents transported the bundles to the Douglas Station for processing.

Authorities say the marijuana had a combined weight of more than 240 pounds and an estimated value of more than $120,000.

They say the unidentified suspect is being held on federal smuggling charges.