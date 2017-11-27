Cannabist 2017 Holiday Gift Guide for wanderers

For the ramblin’ man and woman, here are some weed- and travel-themed ideas to take on an adventure. Because, not all who wander are lost, as they say.

(Images provided by brands unless otherwise noted)

SilverStick Leather Dugout, $89

Sturdy, discreet and sleek, this is the dugout of choice for the modern smoker on the go (so compact it fits in the palm of your hand). Each toasted brown or typewriter black hand-dyed leather studded case comes with a chrome Clipper lighter, stainless steel poker, airtight container, and natural cotton filters with a cap made for its patented aircraft-grade alloy one-hitter.

Shop: thesilverstick.com

Nuggy by NugTools, from $33

The Swiss Army Knife for smokers, this is the tool to take everywhere. Each of the ten stainless-steel instruments (roach clip, scissors, poker, et al) stay in place during use with a spring-locked system stored within a hard plastic case that fits in the palm of your hand. The battery-powered light is a bonus for easy pipe-tending in the dark. And just in time for the holidays, there’s two new Nuggy’s to try–the Dab (4 tool) and Hybrid (6 tools)–both available in blue or pink ALOX shells for firmer gripping.

Shop: nugtools.com

Sweetflag x Baggu Traveler’s Keychain, $20

Sweetflag takes Baggu’s naturally-milled leather keychain way up a notch by adding matching green screw-top container to it with a key ring to take your ganja along too.

Shop: sweetflag.club

Dipstick Vapes Dipper Vaporizer, $149.99

Dabbing on the fly has never been easier–or more styliin’–than with this multi-functional vaporizer for concentrates. Its patented Quartz Crystal Atomizer allows for a clean and quick load like a traditional pack-and-go pen. The result? A super smooth dab hit.

Shop: dipstickvapes.com

Dr. Bronner’s travel bag, $15 and Pure-Castile Soap Travel Pack, $8.99

We use Dr. Bronner’s legendary 18-in-1 soap for pretty much everything and we’re passing the love along this season with a special gift set including three 2 oz., TSA-friendly bottles of its most popular scents: peppermint, lavender and baby-unscented. Add a “Moral ABC” organic cotton travel bag ($15) emblazoned with Dr. E.H. Bronner’s words of wisdom and its new travel-sized peppermint toothpaste ($2.49) to give the gift of a full dopp kit.

Shop: drbronner.com

Danner Women’s Ridge Boot, $360

These boots were made for walkin’, and that’s just what they’ll do — without weighing you down because they’re 20 percent lighter than Danner’s iconic original hikers. Designed and made in Portland, the women’s Ridge features a full-grain leather and waxed canvas upper and Gore-Tex liners, so they’re ready for whatever Mother Nature throws your way. But their low-profile Vibram outsole also sheds ounces — these beauties weigh in at 40 oz per pair — so they’re also ideal for urban hikes.

Shop: danner.com

Poler X Pendleton Reversible Napsack, $150

Slip on this sleeping bag-slash-hoodie to catch the sunset over the Pacific, snuggle up around the campfire — or wear it on your next long-haul flight. Poler has engineered this wearable sleeping bag with zippered shoulders so you can use your arms, and a draw cord bottom doesn’t just open up an exit for your feet, it also allows you to shorten the length for, well, wandering. It’s also reversible, and while you can’t go wrong with the Pendleton-designed “Misty Pink” pattern, the vibrant copper works when you need to blend in with the crowd.

Shop: polerstuff.com

Eagle Creek Expanse Convertible Gear Kit, $229

Keep the wanderer on your list organized with this Eagle Creek kit that will allow them to carry on everything they’ll need — either in the overhead bin of the plane, or on their back. The Expanse Convertible International Carry-On includes zip-away backpack straps and a padded hip belt along with the wheels and handle required to get you through TSA. This kit adds Eagle Creek’s Pack-It cube, garment folder, shoe sac and toiletry kit.

Shop: eaglecreek.com