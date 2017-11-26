Marijuana odor from cultivation center continues to seep into north Boulder

The same area of north Boulder that one year ago was the site of some neighborhood frustration over marijuana odor is now host to a near repeat of that drama.

A cultivation facility that, according to state records, is licensed to local pot shop Boulder Botanics was fined $2,000 for a “failure to remedy odor violations.”

This cultivation center is located in the same industrial building, at 4727 Broadway, where the Dandelion Grow was fined last fall.

The Dandelion Grow was emitting scent that neighbors described as “constant and very pungent” and “like a really stinky skunk smell.”

The building that houses both the Dandelion Grow and the Boulder Botanics grow operation, registered as Crossroads Wellness LLC, is aging and has poor air control, officials said last year amid a wave of citizen complaints that prompted a total of $14,000 in fines for the Dandelion. That’s still more than any other single fine the city has administered since recreational marijuana became legal in Colorado Jan. 1, 2014.

