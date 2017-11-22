Cannabist 2017 Holiday Gift Guide for foodies

Shopping for a foodie? We’ve cooked up a marijuana gift guide with tasty edibles, top cannabis kitchen gadgets and the best weed recipes.

Levo Oil Infuser, $199.99

Launched earlier this year following a five-year development and engineering process, this highly designed device changes the game for at-home infusion. Making your own oils and butters has never been easier — or cleaner — with touchscreen control settings, internal straining and dishwasher-safe parts. Warning: It’s so simple (and fun) to use that you’ll be cooking up infused concoctions to go with every meal.

Shop: levooil.com

Binske Olive Oil, $31

Or, give the gift of EVOO infused by the pros. Binske’s artisan oils are available in Colorado dispensaries in four flavors: Uentus (pure), Terra (garlic), Aqua (lemon), Ignus (chipotle). Looking for recipe ideas? Direct your foodie to The Cannabist’s video recipe series “Infused” where Top Chef-winner Hosea Rosenberg cooking up delish dishes with Binske oils.

Shop: binske.com

Smokies Toke Couture Fresh Baked Apron, $34

A fresh baked chef is always better, and this hand silkscreened apron (made in San Francisco) will keep every cannabis cook clean and organized for whatever their kitchen session brings. Don’t worry, you can still kiss ’em too.

Shop: etsy.com

Cooking with Herb by Cedella Marley, $30

Take a trip to Jamaica without leaving your kitchen in this must-have cookbook for the budding cannabis-chef. Marley provides a peek into the family life of her well-known parents, Bob and Rita Marley, and the foundation for healthy eating they established. Along with the basics for making your own infused oils, she shares cannabis-enhanced recipes brimming with Jamaican flavors, such as Red Stripe-battered fish ‘n festival and curry with ritty roti.

Shop: penguinrandomhouse.com

Related: Get a taste of Cooking With Herb in this exclusive excerpt shared with The Cannabist

Colorado Hemp Honey, $50

Start with Frangiosa Farms raw honey made in small batches at a micro-apiary located along the Cherry Creek river. Add non-GMO, pesticide-free hemp extracts rich in cannabidiol, terpenes and phytonutrients. The result is a sweet super food — add it to evening tea, make a healthy peanut butter and honey sandwich, or use it as a glaze on chicken wings. For every jar sold the company donates 10 cents to Veterans to Farmers, which helps vets return to civilian life by training them in agriculture.

Shop: coloradohemphoney.com

Stillwater Clockwork Coffee Pure 10, $25 for a ten-serving pack

Don’t let the instant coffee label fool you — Stillwater’s Clockwork Coffee Pure 10 is produced from 100 percent Colombian beans. Each serving pairs just the right amount of caffeine with 10 mg of THC sans calories, fat, oils or sugar. How? The secret is the company’s patent-pending Ripple, water-soluble cannabinoids that enter the bloodstream via the tongue, soft tissue of the digestive tract and liver.

Shop: stillwater.life

Magical Butter DecarBox Thermometer Combo Pack, $35

The Florida company behind the Magical Butter machine is taking on decarboxylation — the process of activating cannabinoids such as THCA and CBDA for oral ingestion — with their new DecarBox. This oven wrapped in food-grade silicone heats up to two ounces to the optimum temperature while ensuring maximum retention of beneficial phytonutrients. Whether you make your cannabutter with their machine, or follow the best cannabutter recipe in America, activating the THC in herb doesn’t get any easier.

Shop: magicalbutter.com

BlueKudu Polar Caps, $20

Just in time for the holiday season, Colorado’s BlueKudu has dropped their own infused peppermint bark. Layers of white and dark chocolate are infused with THC (10 mg per serving) and topped with crushed peppermint pieces.

Shop: bluekudu.com