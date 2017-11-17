Wyoming, bucking national trend, moves to tighten marijuana laws

WHEATLAND, Wyo. — A legislative committee has advanced proposals that seek to close loopholes in Wyoming’s marijuana laws.

The Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to advance two draft bills to the 2018 budget session relating to the possession of marijuana and other products infused with its intoxicating agent.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that state courts have faced challenges in interpreting state statute when people are caught with non-plant products, especially when it comes to applying felony charges for those possessing amounts above and beyond what’s likely for personal use.

Currently, possession of 3 ounces or more of marijuana in plant form is considered a felony in Wyoming. The issue becomes complicated when the drug is mixed with other legal elements in the edible and liquid forms.

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle