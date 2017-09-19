Fearing feds, pharmacy school cancels classes on growing medical marijuana

BALTIMORE — A university’s pharmacy school has cancelled classes on growing medical marijuana.

The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that the University of Maryland appears to be concerned about how the Trump Administration will enforce federal marijuana laws.

Medical marijuana has been legalized in nearly 30 states, including Maryland. And Maryland state law requires workers who are employed by growers, processors, dispensaries and laboratories to have training in their areas.

But the White House has not indicated how it will handle enforcement of federal laws that still classify the drug alongside heroin and LSD.

School official said they cancelled classes after consulting with the office of Maryland’s attorney general.

The classes were initially scheduled to start in August. They offered basic and advanced certifications in areas that included cultivation, assessment and laboratory standards.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun