Latest Nevada court move freezes cannabis distribution system until October

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Nevada Supreme Court is saying stop — at least for now — to a plan to let entities other than alcohol distributors transport marijuana for sale at recreational dispensaries.

The state high court on Thursday issued an order essentially freezing the months-long distribution dispute until it hears oral arguments Oct. 3 about who is entitled move marijuana from cultivators to retail stores.

The hearing is scheduled before the full seven-member court at the Boyd School of Law at UNLV.

Nevada’s voter-approved marijuana legalization law last November gave liquor wholesalers exclusive rights to transport marijuana for 18 months, unless they couldn’t keep up with demand.

Complaints from pot shops about demand outstripping supply after recreational sales began July 1 prompted the state Tax Commission to say it would let others beyond alcohol distributors handle the job.