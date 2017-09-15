S03E22: She’s a medical marijuana refugee who started her own weed PR firm

Featured guest: Emalee Hyde, CEO of cannabis public-relations firm Sinsemilla and the City.

LOTS TO TALK ABOUT

• What it’s like being a medical marijuana refugee, and how to plan for relocating.

• When you’re living in a state with no legal medical marijuana, what are the options for those who can’t leave?

• The inside story on cannabis making its NASCAR debut, which immediately got red-flagged.

TOP MARIJUANA NEWS

Canadian police ask government to postpone marijuana legalization: Canada’s police services told the Canadian government Tuesday that there is no chance they will be ready to enforce new laws for nationwide legalized marijuana by next summer. Representatives from the police chiefs association, the Ontario Provincial Police and the Saskatoon Police Service said that they need more time to properly train officers about the new laws and that they will have to more than double the number of officers certified to conduct roadside tests for drug-impaired driving. –Report by The Associated Press’ Rob Gillies

How does consuming weed affect your sleep? If you speak to someone who has suffered from insomnia at all as an adult, chances are good that person has either tried using marijuana, or cannabis, for sleep or has thought about it. I am a sleep psychologist who has treated hundreds of patients with insomnia, and it seems to me the success of cannabis as a sleep aid is highly individual. What makes cannabis effective for one person’s sleep and not another’s? –Report by The Conversation’s Deirdre Conroy

A milestone for Colorado with $100M in monthly recreational sales: The trend of summer highs for Colorado’s cannabis industry continued in July as monthly recreational sales surpassed the $100 million mark for the first time since legalization. The Cannabist’s calculations of the latest Colorado marijuana tax data show that the state’s cannabis shops sold nearly $137 million in marijuana products — $101.1 million in adult-use sales and another $35.8 million in medical marijuana sales — during the month of July. –Report by The Cannabist’s Alicia Wallace

Nevada readies PSA telling pregnant women not to consume weed: The state of Nevada is preparing a public information campaign to address the use of marijuana by pregnant women and highlight the potential harm the drug can do to a fetus. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports public service TV and radio advertisements will be airing in December in response to research that shows more pregnant woman are using marijuana. –Report via The Associated Press

Michigan plan to close current dispensaries could leave patients in cold: Michigan is giving medical marijuana businesses until Dec. 15 to close or potentially risk not obtaining a license under a new regulatory system aimed at increasing oversight and imposing new taxes on the industry. The decision means registered patients will have to grow their own pot or obtain it from caregivers — as allowed for under existing law — until the state issues the licenses. –Report by The Associated Press’ David Eggert

Social cannabis use in Nevada gets thumbs up, will be left to local gov’ts: state senator who helped legalize recreational marijuana in Nevada says he’s optimistic residents and tourists will be allowed to smoke pot in lounges and other public places next year now that it’s clear state law doesn’t prohibit it. –Report by The Associated Press

STRAIN REVIEW

Girl Scout Cookies: Get the details on this indica-dominant hybrid, including price trends in some of the big rec-legal cities. –Read the full review by Jake Browne