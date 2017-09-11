Employee abducted from Washington marijuana shop still missing

CHENEY, Wash. — An employee of a Cheney marijuana shop remains missing after he was abducted at work.

The Spokesman-Review reports 46-year-old Cameron Smith was working at the Lucid Marijuana store early Sunday afternoon when he was abducted at gunpoint after refusing to sell product to two customers.

Witnesses told police a male suspect entered the store, but didn’t have identification so store employees wouldn’t sell him product. Then, a female suspect entered the store and was only 18, and was also denied product.

Cheney Police Captain Richard Beghtol says video surveillance shows a man later walking up to Smith’s car, where he was eating lunch. The man pulled out a gun, fired two shots into the driver’s side window. The male suspect then drove away in Smith’s car with Smith still inside.

