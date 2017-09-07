Olivia Newton-John: “I use medicinal cannabis”

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter and actor Olivia Newton-John has opened up about her use of marijuana.

“I use medicinal cannabis, which is really important for pain and healing,” she told News Corp Australia.

“I will do what I can to encourage it. It’s an important part of treatment, and it should be available.”

Newton-John is expected to address her cannabis use during a speech at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne. The center was established following Newton-John’s initial bout with breast cancer, from which she recovered.

