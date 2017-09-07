Olivia Newton John performs during the Viña del Mar International Song Festival at the Quinta Vergara in Viña del Mar, Chile, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Believed to be one of the largest musical events in Latin America, the annual five-day festival was inaugurated in 1960. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Olivia Newton-John: “I use medicinal cannabis”

By Neil Bonner, Civilized

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter and actor Olivia Newton-John has opened up about her use of marijuana.

“I use medicinal cannabis, which is really important for pain and healing,” she told News Corp Australia.

“I will do what I can to encourage it. It’s an important part of treatment, and it should be available.”

Newton-John is expected to address her cannabis use during a speech at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne. The center was established following Newton-John’s initial bout with breast cancer, from which she recovered.

