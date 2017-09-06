CBD oil in a shop in Mission, Kan. This is the only form of medical marijuana that will be allowed in Texas. (Allison Long, The Kansas City Star via AP)

Lone Star landmark: Texas issues first medical cannabis license

Published: • Updated:

By

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has issued its first medical marijuana license, and two more companies are expected to be awarded licenses soon.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that Cansortium Texas, which is a part of Florida-based Cansortium Holdings, received a license Friday. The company will be allowed to grow, process and sell medical marijuana for patients with a rare form of epilepsy.

The state Department of Public Safety is reviewing applications from Compassionate Cultivation and Surterra Texas.

Related stories

Licenses are being issued under the Texas Compassionate Use Act, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law in 2015. The companies were selected from more than 40 applicants in May and have undergone a series of facility inspections.

The companies face strict state regulations that restrict their customer base and how they formulate the products.

Information from: Austin American-Statesman

Topics: , , ,

Related Content