In one record-breaking month, Alaska sold more weed than in four months last year

JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska made nearly $600,000 in July on marijuana tax, which is equal to about 33 percent of the total marijuana tax revenue brought in last fiscal year.

The Juneau Empire reported Sunday that July’s figures are the highest to date for Alaska’s young marijuana industry, which began selling over the counter last year in October. Alaska’s last fiscal year that ended June 30 saw $1.7 million from the marijuana industry.

The state reported 612 pounds (280 kilograms) of marijuana bud and 369 pounds (170 kilograms) of stems or leaves were sold in July.

The state collects $50 per ounce of bud and $15 per ounce for trimmings.

Excise tax supervisor Kalley Mazzei expects sales to continue increasing.

Information from: Juneau Empire