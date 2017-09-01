Oregon ER doctor arrested in raid, accused of making cannabis oils illegally

CORVALLIS, Ore. — An Oregon county narcotics enforcement unit arrested an emergency room doctor and five other people while conducting raids on two houses.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reported Thursday that the doctor is accused of turning marijuana into an oil form, which makes the plant much more potent.

Marijuana is legal in Oregon, but it is not legal to turn the plant into oil without a license. Authorities say the suspects also had more marijuana than state law allows.

Mark Craig Rose faces two counts of manufacturing marijuana items, two counts of delivery of marijuana and two counts of possession of more than 4 ounces (113 grams) of marijuana.

Officers seized ecstasy, user amounts of methamphetamine and a total of 200 pounds (91 kilograms) of marijuana from the two houses.

___

Information from: Gazette-Times