JOHNSTON, R.I. — Police in Rhode Island say they have seized marijuana worth more than $40,000 and are now looking for the man who leased the building where it was found.

Johnston police say the marijuana was found during a search Tuesday night after they had received a tip about a marijuana-growing operation in the area.

Officers say they confiscated numerous plants along with marijuana that had been packaged for sale.

Police say they are now searching for a 27-year-old Providence man.